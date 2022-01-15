Djokovic detention: Case to be heard by a three-judge panel on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Tennis: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic spends religious day in detention
Australian Open head to Novak Djokovic: no vaccine status, no play
Explained: Why was Novak Djokovic not let into Australia?
Tough to swallow loss but in tennis we learn very quickly: Djokovic
No Novak Djokovic yet but rest of tennis prepares for Australian Open
-
World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic's hopes of defending his Australian Open crown rest on the outcome of the hearing on Sunday morning, which will reportedly be conducted by three judges.
Reports suggested on Saturday that the Serbian player's case being heard by three judges, instead of one, was a big victory for his legal team, even as the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles will spend a fifth night in the city's detention hotel.
If the defending Australian Open champion gets a reprieve on Sunday, he will be playing his opening-round match against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.
Djokovic had his visa cancelled for a second time, by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday, who exercised his powers to cancel the Serb's document on the ground that his presence in the country might incite anti-vaccination sentiment.
Djokovic, who is an anti-vaccine advocate, first had his visa cancelled upon his arrival in Australia on January 5, which was issued to him on the basis of medical exemption granted to him by Tennis Australia and Victoria State government.
A report in The West Australian on Saturday said that Djokovic was driven from his lawyer's office to the Park Hotel in Melbourne's Carlton, "which is being used as an immigration detention centre, on Saturday afternoon. Wearing a green tracksuit and a white face mask, he appeared composed in the back of a vehicle."
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been critical with the treatment meted out to Djokovic -- the country's top athlete --, saying it amounted to harassment and maltreatment by the Australian authorities.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, however, has insisted that the player's visa cancellation was carried out in public interest.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor