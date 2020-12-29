English Premier League reports highest weekly number of Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
Brazil coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases in Brazil pass 5 million-mark
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker test positive for Covid-19
UK reports 24,962 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,369,318
UK coronavirus death toll tops 50,000; total caseload at 1,256,725
USA coronavirus update: Covid-19 death toll rises above 190,000
-
The Premier League has reported its highest number of positive coronavirus cases in a single week.
In a statement, the league says there were 18 positives after 1,479 tests on players and club staff from Dec. 21-27.
No individuals were identified but Manchester City had previously announced that striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive last week.
Further positives cases at City led to Monday's game at Everton being postponed.
The previous highest number of coronavirus cases after weekly testing in the Premier League was 16 last month.
The rise is infections reflects the growth in coronavirus cases across Britain, where the death toll since the pandemic erupted in March is over 70,000.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor