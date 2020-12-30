Target should always be title for club like Mohammedan: Chakraborty

-
Mohammedan Sporting's priority is to win the title but they plan to get to that point in a phased manner, says newly appointed technical director, Sankarlal Chakraborty. Mohammedans are among this season's newcomers in the I-League, and Chakraborty said that the immediate aim for the team would be to break into the top six of the league.
"For a big club like Mohammedan Sporting, we believe that our target should always be to win the trophy. We have to plan it all out together. First and foremost, we have to explain the equation to the players as well, that we need to finish in the top six first, in order to challenge for the title. So we need to go one step at a time," Chakraborty told i-league.org
"The players will also be under some pressure once the tournament gets underway. So we need to explain the importance of playing at this level for this club. They also need to understand the strengths and weaknesses of every opposition, so that we can go into every match with clear minds. We need to be prepared for everything."
Mohammedan Sporting have traditionally been regarded as one of Kolkata's "big three" clubs, along with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. Chakraborty has played for both clubs and managed Mohun Bagan and so knows the pressure that come with being involved with a big club in Kolkata.
"Those that have played or coached at any of these Kolkata giants, know that there's a certain pulse running through them. There's always a buzz around the players and coaches of such clubs, and the Kolkata Maidan provides the perfect platform for that. It is also a test of one's character," he said.
"There will always be pressure on you. But those that can take that pressure and work towards their goals as a challenge, they are the ones who do well. My new role at the Mohammedan Sporting is a challenge for me. Looking forward to it."
