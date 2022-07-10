- IndiGo's technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad, Delhi over low wages
ENG vs IND 3rd T20I Live Updates: England look to salvage pride vs India
England vs India 3rd T20I Live Updates: Having lost both the games at Southampton and Birmingham, Jo Buttler and Co would look to win one at Trent Bridge, Nottingham to salvage some pride
Topics
India vs England | India tour of England | India England Series
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant celebrate an English wicket. Photo: @BCCI
ENG vs IND 3rd T20I Live Updates
It has not been smooth sailing whatsoever for Jos Buttler since he has got the reins of the English limited-overs side. Beaten in two T20Is against India is one thing, but being beaten so comprehensively, with margins of victory touching almost 50 runs in both the matches, marks for a horrendous showing from English batters, Buttler included.
Now, in the third and final T20I, Buttler and Co would look to arrest the free fall in their batting and try to put a better performance at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. More than just the pride, it will also be about getting back the belief in themselves that they can beat India and then take that confidence into the ODI series.
Also Read: ENG vs IND 3rd T20I Preview: England play for pride, India for clean-sweep
India on the other hand would look to extend their unbeaten run under Rohit Sharma's captaincy which now stands at 14-0. A victory in this match would clearly indicate the victory of the new Indian approach of going hard all the way in batting and then attacking from the first ball while bowling.
England vs India 3rd T20I Toss Timing and Details
England vs India 3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 02:30 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his counterpart from England, Jos Buttler would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 02:00 pm Local Time.
The Indian team looks settled. Although Deepak Hooda deserves a place in the playing 11, till the time Kohli is there, it would be hard for him to get into the side. Other than that, the men in blue look like a well-oiled machine; hence, no changes in their playing 11 are expected for this game.
As for England, Gleeson was a grand entry in the last game. David Willey did well too, the problem is the non-performance of the likes of Buttler, Roy and Malan. These three must fire to make any sort of change in the result. The English team will also more or less remain the same.
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
England Predicted Playing 11
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson
Trent Bridge has been a high-scoring wicket in the T20s over the last few years and it has been evident this year too in the ongoing T20 Blast. As has been the norm in this series, India like to bat first and England like to chase, there would be no surprise that the toss would once again prove irrelevant. If the English batters apply themselves well, we will be in for a high-scoring thriller.
Eng vs Ind 3rd T20I Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Weather Report
The chances of precipitation are less than 5% between 1400 hrs to 1800 hrs local time. The temperature will also be higher than usual for England. It will range between 23 to 27 Degree Celcius. A southwestern breeze will blow across the ground with humidity ranging in the 40% zone to make playing and watching cricket a great affair.
ENG vs IND 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details
The third and final T20I match of the series would start at 07:00 pm IST at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
England vs India 3rd T20I Live Updates: Catch India skipper Rohit Sharma back in action as his team takes on Jos Buttler’s England in the third and final T20I of the three-match T20I series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
