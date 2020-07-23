Eng vs WI 3rd Test: Live streaming, playing eleven, weather in Manchester

has made a big comeback against West Indies in the 2nd Test to level the series 1-1 on heroic performance at The Old Trafford, Manchester. Going into the third Test and final match at the same venue, the hosts again start as favourites on their prolific bowling and batting display in the 2nd Test.

The equation for winning the Wisden Trophy is simple, led side need to win the last Test match starting Friday (July 24). On the other hand, the visitors only need a draw to retain the Wisden Trophy.

Jason Holder's troops had famously defeated England during the two teams' last meeting in the Caribbean Islands, so they will get to keep the trophy it they manage to eke out a positive result from the final Test.

However, the weather may spoilsport again as heavy rainfall is expected on Day 2 (July 25) of the Test match. Talking about the playing 11, England has a problem of plenty as bowlers are fit and raring to go with six pacers – James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood, in the squad, out of which only three will find a place in playing 11.

Meanwhile, West Indies in all likelihood bound to make some changes given the fitness issue involved with Alzarri Joseph and

Eng vs WI 3rd Test predicted playing 11



England tentative playing 11: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, (C), (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer/Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad,

West Indies tentative playing 11: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), (C), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph/Raymon Reifer, Shannon Gabriel/

Eng vs WI live telecast, streaming and other match details



Date: July 24-28, 2020



Toss Timing: 3:00 pm (IST)



Match start Time: 03:30 pm (IST)



Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester



3rd Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Fans could also watch the live streaming of match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.

The Manchester weather may again play a major role in the third Test as there is chances of heavy rainfall on Day 2. However, the first day might not see any rain interruption and a full days play is expected.

England vs West Indies head to head



Overall



Matches played: 161

England won: 50

West Indies won: 58

Draw: 51

Abandoned: 1

Cancelled: 1

Total: 88

West Indies won: 31

England won: 35

Drawn: 22

Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, (C), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes,

England Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone.

West Indies squad for England 2020



(C), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer,