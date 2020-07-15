Eng vs WI: Gough predicts Broad's return in England playing 11 for 2nd Test

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough feels hosts will bring back pace spearhead for the second Test of #raisethebat series against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. The final two Tests will now be played in Manchester from July 16 and July 24 respectively.

Broad was left out of the first Test at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, which the hosts lost by four wickets to go down 0-1 in the three-match series.

"I think Broad's coming back in," Gough said on Sky Sports podcast The Cricket Debate. "I would rest Wood and Anderson at Old Trafford and bring in Broad and Woakes.



"That would be my plan then, with back-to-back Test matches, you bring Anderson and Wood back [for the third Test]. I've said from the start -- rotate Archer and Wood.

"We got a bit carried away, seeing Wood bowl really quickly in South Africa. We've seen Archer do it, but it's very hard to do it every single game.

"Pick the right player, for the right conditions and don't get too funky with selection. Stick to the plan and England will come back in this Test series," he added.

After being left out of the England playing 11 for the first Test, Broad let his feeling known on national TV and sought assurances regarding his future from national selector Ed Smith.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, meanwhile, said the hosts went 0-1 down in the series because they underestimated West Indies.