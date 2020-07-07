Eng vs WI playing 11: Vaughan picks Anderson over Broad for first Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has picked veteran pacer James Anderson to be in the playing XI ahead of teammate Stuart Broad for the first Test against West Indies beginning Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The Three Lions' have a variety of fast-bowling options to pick from and Vaughan feels one between Anderson and Broad should play the first Test, along side and Mark Wood.

"I've said for a while, I'd go for both (Archer and Wood)," Vaughan told Cricbuzz in a video. "Anderson and Broad, for me, I just see one of them playing. Jimmy Anderson plays, for me.

"I've got a sense that they'll probably go with both of them but you got to remember what this England Test match side are building towards.

"As a player, you want to be in this first team on Wednesday. You've been in the bubble for two weeks, you've been in the lockdown for three months," he added.

Vaughan believes England should rotate the fast-bowlers around considering workload management. Following the conclusion of West Indies series, they will lock horns against Pakistan in a series involving three Tests and as many T20Is.



"This first Test match team, particularly the bowling attack, England will say they are going to rotate over the course of the next six (seven) weeks," Vaughan said.

"Of course, they will. You want to be in that team, it's a big miss. I personally would go with Wood and Archer and one of Anderson and Broad will miss out.

"That seems to be going towards a controversy (but) it's just the way I will go with the Test match team at the minute."

Earlier, another former captain Nasser Hussain had batted for the inclusion of both Anderson and Broad in the playing XI for the Southampton Test.

"A lot will be made of the first Test selection, but the bowlers are going to be rotated. I would start with Anderson and Broad because they deserve it. Then I'd leave Woakes out and pick one of Wood or Archer," Hussain was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"I'd probably go for Wood because he bowled very well in his last two Tests in South Africa, but Archer is a serious bowler so I'd have no problem with him instead," he added.