Eng vs WI: Jofra Archer out of 2nd Test for breaking Covid-19 protocol

England pacer was on Thursday dropped from the second Test against the West Indies for breaking the team's bio-secure protocol and will now undergo two Covid-19 tests during a five-day isolation period.

The series is being played amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the first Test in Southampton passed off without any incident.

" has been excluded from the #raisethebat second Test against the West Indies starting today (Thursday 16 July) at Emirates Old Trafford following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols," ECB said in a statement.



What is bio secure environment or bio bubble in cricket?

A bio-secure environment is planned to prevent the spread of coronavirus. With bio-secure venues for cricket matches, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is aiming to minimise the risk of transmission of the virus from one person to another.

How players remained in bio-secure environment?

The West Indies squad has been in UK since June 9 in order that the players could first quarantine at Manchester's Old Trafford ground and then practise there in lockdown conditions. They had two intra-squad matches England has had only one before the squad travelled to Southampton for the match.

"Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two Covid-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted," it further stated.

Archer apologised for the lapse, which wasn't specified in the ECB statement.

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done," he stated.

"I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble," he added.