England all out for 432, take first innings lead of 354 runs

-
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah can take 400 Test wickets if he stays fit: Curtly Ambrose
In England team, so far only Root looked like scoring a century: Tendulkar
New Zealand win 2nd Test, clinch series in England after 22 years
Virat Kohli, BCCI brass 'informally' chat over roadmap for T20 World Cup
ICC rankings: Kohli, Rohit static in ODI batting chart; Bumrah at 5th spot
-
England were all out for 432 on day three of the third Test against India, taking a massive first innings lead of 354 runs.
England, who began the day at 423 for eight, could only bat for 3.2 overs in the morning session with Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah removing Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson respectively.
On Thursday, in-form England skipper Joe Root smashed his third hundred of the series to take guide his team to an imposing total.
India will have to bat extremely well to first avoid an innings defeat and then try to save the game.
The 139-run stand between Root and Dawid Malan on day two set up the foundation for a big score.
For India, Mohammed Shami (4/95) was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (2/88), Mohammed Siraj (2/86) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/59) were the other wickettakers.
Brief Scores:
India 1st innings: 78 allout in 40.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 19, Ajinkya Rahane 18; James Anderson 3/6, Craig Overton 3/14).
England 1st innings: 432 all out in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Mohammed Shami 4/95).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor