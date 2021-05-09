Jasprit Bumrah can take 400 Test wickets if he stays fit: Curtly Ambrose

-
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah can cross 400 Test wickets if he can maintain his fitness for a long period, said West Indies pace legend Curtly Ambrose.
"India's got a few good fast bowlers. I'm a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah. He's so different than any bowler I have seen. He's so effective and I'm looking forward to him doing really well," Ambrose said on The Curtly & Karishma Show on YouTube
"He is (going to take more than 400 Test wickets) as long as he can remain healthy, fit and play long enough. He can seam the ball, swing the ball and bowl great yorkers. He's got a lot in his arsenal. So as long as he can remain on the park for a long period of time, I'm sure he can get up there," Ambrose explained.
Ambrose said that Bumrah's short bowling action may put more strain on him.
"You know in terms of fast bowling, it's generally about rhythm. So, you need to build a good rhythm before you can deliver. Bumrah has got a very short run up. He walks most of the way and maybe one to two or three jogs before delivery. So, it simply means he may be putting a little more strain in his body but if he can remain strong enough, I think he'll be ok. It's just about him staying strong to accompany that short run up. If he can do that, he'll go the distance," Ambrose added.
