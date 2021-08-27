Paralympics 2021: Jyoti Balyan finishes 15th in compound open ranking round

-
India's para archer Jyoti Balyan finished the women's individual compound open ranking round at 15th position with 671 points in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.
In the first round, after 18 arrows Jyoti Balyan was ranked 11th out of 24 with 168 points. The next six shots saw Jyoti dropping to 13th position with 278 points.
Halfway through the stage, the Indian archer remained firm at 13th position with 333 points having shot 36 arrows.
Jyoti had got off to a consistent start to the qualification round as she shot three sets of 56, followed by a couple of 55s. After 30 of the 72 arrows in qualification, Jyoti was placed 13th.
In the second round, Jyoti dropped a few positions to 16th with a score of 444 points following 12 more shots.
The Indian archer headed into the final 12 throws at 16th place with a total of 556 points. Before the last six shots, Jyoti remained at the 16th position with 613 points.
In the last six shots, Jyoti managed to get 58 more points to finish at the 15th position.
