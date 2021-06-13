New Zealand win 2nd Test, clinch series in England after 22 years

-
New Zealand defeated England by eight wickets in the second Test on Sunday and won the two-match series 1-0 - their first series triumph in England in 22 years. The win pushed New Zealand back to the No.1 spot in Test rankings.
The win is New Zealand's first at Edgbaston in five attempts, and is only their sixth out of the 56 Tests they have played in England.
Set a target of 38 to win on the fourth day, after England were all out for 122 in their second innings, the Kiwis reached the target losing just two wickets, with opener and stand-in skipper Tom Latham scoring an unbeaten 23 off 32 deliveries.
Devon Conway and No.3 Will Young, who replaced injured captain Kane Williamson for this Test, were the batsmen dismissed.
Earlier, England were bowled out at their overnight score of 122 when they lost the last wicket of Olly Stone off the first ball of the day, with the pace bowler edging a Trent Boult delivery to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.
Although the Kiwis lost Conway early for three, Latham ensured they reached home without much drama.
This was the first Test series defeat for England at home since the 2014 series loss to Sri Lanka.
It was also New Zealand's first series in England in 22 years.
They had last won a Test series in England in 1999, under Stephen Fleming's captaincy.
Brief scores:
England: 303 and 122 (Mark Wood 29, Ollie Pope 23, Neil Wagner 3/18, Matt Henry 3/36, Ajaz Patel 2/25, Trent Boult 2/34); New Zealand: 388 and 41/2 (Tom Latham 23 not out)
Man of the Match: Matt Henry
Man of the Series: Devon Conway
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
