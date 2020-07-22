England to put out 'strongest attack' for final WI Test, says Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood has vowed to put out their best bowling attack for the third and final Test against West Indies beginning Friday at the Old Trafford.

The series currently stands evenly poised after West Indies won the first Test in Southampton by four wickets and England won the second in Manchester by 113 runs.

"We want to win this game and will put out our strongest attack," Silverwood told reporters as per Daily Mail.

"I'll speak to (national selector) Ed Smith and Rooty (skipper Joe Root) and we will make a plan. It's never easy, and you're going to get pushback, but if you're in a position where you can leave out world-class players, that's good for English cricket," he added.

England have so far resisted the idea of playing veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson together. Also the return of Jofra Archer leaves the team management with a lot of options while deciding on the playing XI.

"It's not as clean cut as that," Silverwood said regarding Anderson-Broad potential reunion for the final Test.

"I think it was right to leave Jimmy out of the last Test. We have to try to look after him so when he does play, he can perform for us.

"We've been in touch with him (Archer) all the way through the Test. As we've said, we try to look after our players to the best of our ability.

"Their well-being is our top priority so Jofra has been looked after and I think he'll be glad to be back with us. He's done his five days, his Covid tests are negative and he'll integrate back into the squad," the head coach added.

England need to win the upcoming contest to win back the Wisden Trophy while even a draw for the visitors will help them retain the title as Jason Holder's troops had earlier won the series in Caribbean Islands.

