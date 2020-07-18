2nd Test, Day 3: England and West Indies frustrated by Manchester washout

-
Rain prevented any play on the third day of the second cricket test between England and West Indies in Manchester on Saturday.
England, trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, now has only two days left to force a victory.
West Indies will resume on Sunday morning on 32-1 in reply to England's first innings 469-9 declared, with Kraigg Brathwaite six not out and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph unbeaten on 14.Check Eng vs WI 2nd Test live updates here
Opener John Campbell fell for 12 on Friday, trapped leg before by Sam Curran. Ben Stokes top-scored in England's innings with 176 - his 10th test century - while Dom Sibley hit 120, his second ton.
Jos Buttler also made 40 and Dom Bess finished unbeaten on 31. Off-spinner Roston Chase was the most effective West Indies bowler. He took 5-172 and paceman Kemar Roach picked up 2-58.
West Indies won the first test in Southampton by four wickets.
The third and final match is also in Manchester.