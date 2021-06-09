England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live toss, match and free streaming details

After being rocked by racist comments made in the past on social media, England's cricket team will look to put up a strong performance in the second Test match against New Zealand at Edgbaston to divert attention away from the turmoil off the field.

England's international cricket stars, including ace pace bowler and batsman Jos Buttler, were caught in a social media storm after some of their cheeky tweets from the past resurfaced. This comes a couple of days after pace bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from international cricket by ECB for his old racist and sexist tweets.

England’s leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, Anderson, is on the cusp of overtaking Anil Kumble to become third in all-time list of most successful Test bowlers. He was forced to delete a tweet that mocked teammate

Anderson, who is now 38, had tweeted about Broad in February 2010: "I saw Broady's new haircut for the first time today. Not sure about it. Thought he looked like a 15 yr old lesbian!."



While responding to a question on his old tweet, England’s premier pacers said that the statements were made 10-11 years and he certainly has changed as a person now. He further added that people do make mistakes and things do change.

When will the second Test be played?



The first ENG vs NZ Test will begin on June 10, Thursday.

Where will second NZ vs ENG Test will be played?



The venue for the first New Zealand vs England Test is Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham.

What will be the match timings for the second Test match between England and New Zealand?



The second test match between the England’s cricket team and the New Zealand’s cricket team will begin at 3:30 pm IST or 11:00 am England time.

At what time will the ENG vs NZ 2nd Test live toss take place?



The New Zealand vs England live toss for the second test will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 9:30 am local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the ENG vs NZ cricket match live in India?



The New Zealand vs England 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary.

How to live stream the 2nd Test in India?



You can watch the live streaming of ENG vs NZ match on Sony Liv app and website.

How to live steam ENG vs NZ 2nd Test for free?



Existing Airtel subscribers can watch the match for free on Airtel Xstream app and website by simply signing in from their mobile numbers.