Captain is the least important person in the team, says Rohit Sharma
England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Pak win toss, elect to bat at Manchester

England have recently won the three-match Test series against West Indies by 2-1 at home conditions

Pakistan squad
Pakistan squad for England Test series. Photo: PCB twitter handle

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test of the three-match series against England here at Old Trafford Stadium on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Pakistan are set to play their first series since February.
 

England playing XI: Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.
 

Pakistan playing XI: Azhar Ali (c), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah.
 
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 16:22 IST

