English Premier League: Have to be calm in good moments, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that every team needs to remain calm after winning matches as the ongoing 2020-21 Premier League season can go in favour of any team.
Guardiola's remark came as Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday. IIkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres registered goals for City at the Etihad Stadium.
As a result of this win, City has moved to the fifth spot in Premier League standings with 26 points from 14 matches.
"It was a tough game, with the weather conditions and an opponent who we have struggled to score against. That is the tempo we need to play. Today our positional game was perfect, unfortunately, we could not score more goals but it is a good result and three more points," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.
"We cannot think much, the schedule is a game every three days. The players are committed and focused. We are far away from the top, last week we were 10th in the table, all the season is up and down. There are weird results for everyone, this season you have to be calm in the good and the bad moments," he added.
Manchester City will next take on Everton on Monday in the Premier League and if the side manages to win that clash, the side can move to the third spot in the standings.
City is currently five-points behind table-toppers Liverpool at the top of the standings.
