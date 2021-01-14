English Premier League players told to stop hugging by government

-
ALSO READ
UK govt to allow emergency use of any effective coronavirus vaccine
Don't get carried away with Covid-19 vaccine 'over optimism': UK PM Johnson
United Kingdom hit by new Covid test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
UK won't hesitate to reintroduce emergency measures, says Hancock
Second wave of coronavirus coming to United Kingdom: Boris Johnson
-
The British government is increasingly troubled by soccer players hugging and kissing in celebrations, risking coronavirus infections and the sport's ability to be allowed to continue during the latest lockdown.
Outbreaks at Premier League teams, forcing the postponement of matches, have heightened concerns about the avoidable and very visible close contact between players.
"Everyone in the country has had to change the way they interact with people and ways of working," Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston tweeted Wednesday.
"Footballers are no exception. COVID secure guidelines exist for football. Footballers must follow them and football authorities enforce them strictly."
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Premier League has warned clubs that punishments will be handed out for flouting the rules.
Huddleston linked on Twitter to a news story about the league's letter to clubs which specified players should avoid handshakes, high-fives and hugs and that they were "fortunate to be able to continue to play."
That warning was not adhered to when Sheffield United and Manchester United embraced while celebrating scoring in their victories on Tuesday.
The league configured protocols for the return of games in March in conjunction with Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, who also urged players to avoid hugging and kissing on Wednesday.
"We are in a very dangerous place now," Van-Tam said on LBC radio while discussing the issue.
"Every close human contact, that is avoidable, should be avoided because one in three of us will get the infection and have no symptoms at all."
A more contagious variant of COVID-19 is sweeping across Britain where there have been more than 83,000 deaths from the disease. Britain reported 1,243 deaths on Tuesday, its second-highest number of daily fatalities since the start of the pandemic last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor