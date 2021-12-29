English Premier League: Tottenham held to draw by 10-man Southampton

Harry Kane's first-half penalty earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Tuesday. Sours could not take advantage of playing the entire second half against 10 men after Mohammed Salisus red card led to the equaliser.

The hosts enjoyed the better of the first period, playing a high-pressing game which was causing Tottenham problems and it wasn't a surprise that they took the lead in the 25th minute -- James Ward-Prowse slamming home a right-foot shot from 15 yards out.

But Spurs managed to work our way back into the game from the penalty spot four minutes before the break, Salisu upending Heung-Min Son inside the area, and Kane was as clinical as ever from 12 yards. Salisu was already on a yellow card and received another for his challenge, followed by the obligatory red.

Spurs already had one goal disallowed in the first half, a Ben Davies header ruled out for offside, and had two more after the interval as they dominated the whole second period.

First, Kane controlled Harry Winks' pass and beat Fraser Forster but that was ruled out for the narrowest of offside calls by VAR before Forster dropped a high cross under pressure from substitute Matt Doherty and the ball ended up in the net, only for the referee calling for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Spurs laid siege to the Saints goal in the closing stages with Doherty, Davies, Lucas Moura, Kane, and Bryan Gil all going close but that elusive second goal j'st wouldn't come and they had to settle for a disappointing draw.

Due to a combination of bad weather and Covid-19 outbreak leading to postponements, this was our first Premier League away game for 51 days and, while we continued their unbeaten run under coach Antonio Conte.

Conte became the first manager in the club's history to go undefeated in their first seven league games in charge, but it's unlikely he'll be celebrating that too much as he watched his side fail to make the most of playing against 10 men for the best part of an hour.

In other matches on Tuesday, West Ham United beat Watford 4-1 while Crystal Palace beat Norwich City 3-0.

