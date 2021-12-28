Ronaldo, Mbappe among the big winners at the Globe Soccer Awards

-
The 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards took place in the Burj Khalifa - with Robert Lewandowski among the night's big winners.
The Poland and Bayern Munich striker capped a record-breaking year by securing the Maradona award for the year's best goalscorer - and the fans' player of the year award.
Cristiano Ronaldo - who was on duty with Manchester United against Newcastle at the time of the ceremony on Monday - sent a video message in recognition of his award as top goalscorer of all time.
Kylian Mbapp was honoured as the men's player of the year - Alexia Putellas lifted the women's title.
Fans' Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski
Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbapp
Maradona Award: Robert Lewandowski
Top best scorer of all time: Cristiano Ronaldo
Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea
Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona
Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy)
Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy)
Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini
National Team of the Year: Italy
Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello
Sports Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City)
Esports Player of the Year: Musaed Al-Dossary "Msdossary7"
Player Career Award: Ronaldinho
Best Youth Academy in Africa: ZED FC
Special Innovation Award: Serie A.
