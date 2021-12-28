Ronaldo, Mbappe among the big winners at the Globe Soccer Awards

The 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards took place in the Burj Khalifa - with Robert Lewandowski among the night's big winners.

The Poland and striker capped a record-breaking year by securing the Maradona award for the year's best goalscorer - and the fans' player of the year award.

- who was on duty with against Newcastle at the time of the ceremony on Monday - sent a video message in recognition of his award as top goalscorer of all time.

Kylian Mbapp was honoured as the men's player of the year - Alexia Putellas lifted the women's title.

Fans' Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski



Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbapp



Maradona Award: Robert Lewandowski



Top best scorer of all time: Cristiano Ronaldo



Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)



Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea



Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona



Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy)



Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy)



Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini



National Team of the Year: Italy



Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello



Sports Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City)



Esports Player of the Year: Musaed Al-Dossary "Msdossary7"



Player Career Award: Ronaldinho



Best Youth Academy in Africa: ZED FC



Special Innovation Award: Serie A.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)