OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition's India pricing revealed ahead of launch

Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to launch in India the Nord 2 5G Pac-Man Edition. Ahead of the launch, however, the smartphone’s India pricing has been revealed by Amazon on its product listing page. The limited edition smartphone will be available at a premium of Rs 3,000 (Rs 37,999) over the standard model (Rs 34,999) of similar specifications.

Speaking of specifications, has not confirmed the exact details about the Nord 2 5G Pac-Man Edition but this limited edition smartphone is expected to have the processor, storage and RAM configuration, display, and other specifications same as the top-tier model of the standard edition. The limited edition smartphone would, however, come with Pac-Man inspired skin. Besides, the phone is likely to boot a customised version of OnePlus OxygenOS with Pac-Man inspired themes, wallpapers, animations, and app icons. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Pac-Man Edition would come with the Pac-Man 256 pre-installed that would help user unlock several other Pac-Man related content by completing the in-game challenges – according to a news report in Android Central.

In retrospective, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in June this year.

This midrange premium smartphone from OnePlus boasts a 6.43-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI system-on-chip, the Nord 2 5G comes in 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and on-board storage configurations. The Pac-Man Edition is expected to come only in 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration.

Coming back to the standard Nord 2 5G, the smartphone is powered by 4,500 mAh battery. It ships with OnePlus Warp Charge 65 fast charger. Imaging is covered by a triple camera array on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP mono sensor. On the front, the phone sports a 32MP sensor.