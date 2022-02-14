Fines, bans from FIFA: Brazil, Argentina to replay World Cup qualifier

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
Scaloni plays down Messi injury fears ahead of Brazil-Argentina duel
-
FIFA handed out fines and suspensions on Monday while ordering Brazil and Argentina to replay the World Cup qualifier that was abandoned after health officials stormed the field to question the quarantine status of players.
Four of Argentina's English Premier League players were accused of flouting quarantine requirements in Sao Paulo in September and of falsifying Brazilian coronavirus declarations by not stating they had been red-listed in Britain in the previous 14 days.
Emiliano Buenda, Emiliano Martnez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero will now serve two-match bans in FIFA fixtures after "not complying with the FIFA Return to Football International Match Protocol," the world governing body said.
FIFA ordered the Brazilian Football Association to pay a fine of 550,000 Swiss francs (about USD 600,000) for "infringements related to order and security", and over the abandonment.
The Argentinian Football Association was fined 250,000 Swiss francs (USD 270,000) for failing to "comply with its obligations in relation to order and security, the preparation of and its participation in the match", and the abandonment.
FIFA has not set a date or location for the game to be played again. Brazil and Argentina have already sealed a place at the World Cup in Qatar in November ahead of the scheduled conclusion of CONMEBOL qualifying in March, when both teams have another two games to play.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor