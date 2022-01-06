Ashes, 4th Test: Smith, Khawaja grind it out as Australia march ahead

-
Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja ground it out in the middle as Australia did not lose a single wicket in the opening session on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
At lunch break, Australia's score reads 209/3 with Smith (51*) and Khawaja (39*) at the crease.
Resuming Day 2 at 126/3, Smith and Khawaja continued from where they left off on the opening day and the duo did not relent and England was put on the back foot straight away.
The duo kept on mixing caution with aggression, and the fourth-wicket partnership also saw Smith going past his 50-run mark.
In the end, both batters ensured that Australia does not lose any wicket before the lunch break.
Brief Scores: Australia 209/3 (Steve Smith 51*, Usman Khawaja 39*; Mark Wood 1-39) vs England.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
