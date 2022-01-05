India set 240-run target to win second Test against South Africa

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
ICC confirms new WTC points system: 12 for win, 4 for draw, 6 for tie
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
-
India set South Africa a tricky 240-run target to win the second Test after being bowled out for 266 in their second innings on the third day of the match here on Wednesday.
Resuming at 85 for two, India called the shots with Cheteshwar Pujara (53) and Ajinkya Rahane (58) striking half-centuries.
Once they were dismissed by Kagiso Rabada, the Indian innings seemed to have lost momentum with Rishabh Pant falling without opening his account.
However, Hanuma Vihari (40 not out) and Shardul Thakur (28) defied the Proteas attack to swell India's overall lead.
Pacers Rabada (3/73), Lungi Ngidi (3/43) and Marco Jansen (3/67) shared nine wickets between them.
If India manage to defend the total, they will seal their maiden Test series triumph in South Africa.
Brief Scores:
India: 202 and 266 in 60.1 overs (A Rahane 58, C Pujara 53; K Rabada 3/73, M Jansen 3/67, L Ngidi 3/43).
South Africa 1st innings: 202.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor