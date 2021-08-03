FIFA bans its former stand-in president Issa Hayatou for 1 year

-
FIFA banned its former interim president Issa Hayatou on Tuesday for alleged wrongdoing in a commercial deal for African soccer.
Hayatou, who was Confederation of African Football president for 29 years until 2017, was banned for one year for a breach of "duty of loyalty" rules, FIFA said in announcing the ruling of its ethics committee.
He was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($33,000) though it is unclear how FIFA can enforce payment.
The FIFA investigation concluded Hayatou signed CAF "into an anti-competitive agreement with Lagardre Sport," a media rights agency based in France.
Hayatou was a long-time FIFA vice president and its stand-in president for several months between Sepp Blatter's suspension from office in October 2015 and the election of Gianni Infantino four months later.
The 74-year-old Cameroonian lost the CAF presidency in 2017 in an election against Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, whose campaign had been supported by Infantino.
Ahmad is now serving a two-year ban after an investigation of financial wrongdoing by the FIFA ethics committee. That case ended his candidacy to stand for a second term.
The new CAF president is South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, who was elected unopposed in March after other candidates stood aside in a deal brokered by Infantino.
It was unclear if the FIFA ban will affect Hayatou's honorary membership of the International Olympic Committee. He got honorary status after his 15-year membership ended in 2016.
