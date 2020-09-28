FIFA bans Paraguay football club president for life for fixing matches

-
FIFA banned the president of Paraguay's champion club Olimpia from soccer for life on Monday for helping fix matches in 2018 and 2019.
Marco Trovato was also found guilty of failing to cooperate with FIFA's investigators, the world soccer body said announcing its disciplinary committee's decision.
Trovato was also ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs (USD 108,000).
FIFA did not specify which matches Trovato helped manipulate or how, and did not publish a detailed verdict.
Reports in South America said the investigation involved Paraguayan league games in seasons when Olimpia won the title.
Trovato has also been criticised for business ties to a gambling operator that is a sponsor of Paraguayan soccer.
He can challenge the sanction to FIFA's appeals committee, and later at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
