FIFA President Gianni Infantino tests positive for Covid, in self-isolation

-
ALSO READ
Swiss authorities launch criminal probe against FIFA boss Gianni Infantino
Fifa approves September start for CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup qualifiers
World coronavirus dispatch: An opportunity to pitch surveillance tools?
5 trains have commenced journey with migrant workers, others: Railways
India coronavirus dispatch: Why we should be looking at state-level trends
-
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for coronavirus, the apex body of soccer said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to the statement, Infantino, who is 50 years old, reported mild symptoms and has self-isolated himself. He will remain in quarantine for at least ten days.
"FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for ten days," the apex body said in an official statement.
"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor