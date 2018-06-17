Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming for Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Japan World Cup squad: Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa return to Japan squad
Senegal World Cup squad: Sadio Mane leads Teranga Lions to Russia
An exhaustive guide to FIFA World Cup 2018: Everything you need to know
World Cup: Top 5 defenders who will stonewall your favourite strikers
Fifa World Cup 2018: Five players who will take their final bow in Russia
-
The Fifa World Cup 2018 has started with a bang in Russia. The football feast sees the biggies Brazil Football Team and German National team playing.
Here's the matchday schedule list:
1st match: Costa Rica and Serbia.
When and where to watch:
Time: 530 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match will take place on Sunday, April 17, 2018 at 5.30 PM
Costa Rica vs Serbia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
Serbia vs Costa Rica match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers
2nd match: Germany and Mexico
When and where to watch:
3rd Match: Brazil and Switzerland
When and where to watch: