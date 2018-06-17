Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming for Sunday

JUST IN
The Fifa World Cup 2018 has started with a bang in Russia. The football feast sees the biggies Brazil Football Team and German National team playing. 

Here's the matchday schedule list:

1st match: Costa Rica and Serbia.

When and where to watch:

Time: 530 PM

FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match will take place on Sunday, April 17, 2018 at 5.30 PM 

Costa Rica vs Serbia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Serbia vs Costa Rica match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers

2nd match: Germany and Mexico

When and where to watch:

Time: 530 PM

FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match will take place on Sunday, April 17, 2018 at 8.30 PM 

Costa Rica vs Serbia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Germany vs Mexico match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers

3rd Match: Brazil and Switzerland

When and where to watch:
 

Time: 530 PM

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match will take place on Sunday, April 17, 2018 at 11.30 PM 

Brazil vs Switzerland will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Brazil vs Switzerland match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers
First Published: Sun, June 17 2018. 18:31 IST

