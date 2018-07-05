Fifa World Cup 2018: Injury-time goals in Russia almost doubled from Brazil

A football match is a tense affair. But what happens in the last few minutes, to be precise -- the stoppage time, the pressure cooker tension is something entirely different. Add a goal to the mix, and you have a full-blown riot at hands.



The Fifa World Cup 2018's group stage has been quite generous in the number of goals scored in the stoppage time of the second half. In fact, the number of such goals has almost doubled as compared to the 2014 edition of the World Cup. Sixteen goals were scored in in the group stage while in Brazil the teams could manage only nine games by the end of the group stage. The report was compiled by Fifa's technical study group which also found that there was one particular component that separated teams that passed the group phase to those that did not is the shot to goal and shot on target to goal ratio.



In the 2018 FIFA World Cup teams passing the group phase needed 7.7 shots on average to score a goal whereas teams that failed to qualify took 14.3 shots per goal. When we break this down further to look at the shots on target per goal ratio. we see a similar pattern in that teams that qualified through the group phase took on average 2.5 shots on target to score a goal with teams that did not qualify taking 4.0. The 2014 World Cup had also thrown similar results when the teams that qualified to the Round of 16 had taken 6.9 shots per game while the teams that failed to qualified made 13.7 attempts per game.



As per the Fifa's technical study group's report of the current edition, an average of 2.5 goals has been scored per game in the group. This is a slight decrease as compared to the last edition when an average of 2.8 goals were scored per game and a slight increase from the 2010 edition when 2.1 goals per game were recorded.



The technical group has further reported that in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, 6.1 of every 10 goals came from open play. In comparison in 2014, 7.6 goals out of 10 coming from open play and in 2010 7.8 goals. Following are the goals scored in Fifa World Cup 2018's stoppage time of the second half: