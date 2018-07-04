Fifa World Cup Sweden vs Switzerland highlights: Forsberg the difference

Man of the match Emil Forsberg scored the solitary goal of the match between Sweden and Switzerland, albeit with a bit of luck. Sweden's no.10 received the ball at the edge of the penalty area in the 66th minute and took his shot which looked like it would find the Swedish keeper. But Swiss defender Manuel Akanji stuck his foot out, helping the ball inside the ball and beyond the reach of Sommer.
Switzerland have missed out on the opportunity to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954 and the Swiss must be disappointed to go out to a side they would have felt they had the beating of. Yann Sommer must feel especially upset who made a few good saves but was outdone by a shot which was deflected off one of the defenders of his team.
Forsberg's second-half strike, which deflected off the unfortunate Manuel Akanji, means Sweden are through to the World Cup last eight for the first time since 1994 in the United States. Their route to the quarters has not been easy and, what they have lost in the individual brilliance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, they appear to have gained in grit, determination and collective spirit. Their next opponents would be foolish to take them lightly.
In the injury time, looking for that elusive goal, Switzerland put most of their men forward but Sweden broke and started a counter attack. Olsson was slipped through into the box but Michael Lang pushed him over near the box! The referee pointed to the spot and showed a red card to Lang, only to review his decision and change it to a free-kick. However, he stood by his decision about Lang. The free-kick was a tame effort and straight at the wall. But that didn't matter, because Sweden had just pulled off a narrow win in a match that could have gone either way.