Fifa World Cup Sweden vs Switzerland highlights: Forsberg the difference

Switzerland have not made it to the final eight of a big tournament since 1954, when the was staged in their home country and only comprised of 16 teams. During this time, they have failed they were knocked out by Ukraine on penalties in 2006, fell victim to a goal from Angel Di Maria in 2014 and lost a shootout to Poland at the Euros two years ago.

With key players like Granit and Xherdan at the peak of their powers, Switzerland had a genuine chance to progress through to the last eight, especially against a relatively weaker opposition like Sweden. Even their form coming into the World Cup had been impressive during which they lost just a single match in two years which also helped their Fifa ranking (sixth). But bowing out in such a fashion must have broken a few more hearts than just the twenty-three Swiss players.