Fifa World Cup Sweden vs Switzerland highlights: Forsberg the difference

Sweden advance to the last eight where they will face the winner of England vs Colombia after securing a narrow win with the help of a Forsberg goal.

BS Web Team 

Sweden go into the last 8
Sweden advance to the quarter-final of the Fifa World Cup 2018 after slugging out a narrow 1-0 win over Switzerland today at the St. Petersburg stadium. Emil Forsberg, who has been brilliant in this tournament, scored the solitary goal of the match albeit with the help of a deflection off Swiss defender Manuel Akanji.

Both the teams were wasteful in front of the final third despite creating good chances, and in the end, Sweden edged out Switzerland with a little bit of luck that seemed to be the only factor separating the two teams which were both solid in defence but as profligate in the final third.
Sweden's opponent will be decided by tonight's game between England and Colombia while Switzerland have missed out on the opportunity to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.

 

'I rule the roost here'

Man of the match Emil Forsberg scored the solitary goal of the match between Sweden and Switzerland, albeit with a bit of luck. Sweden's no.10 received the ball at the edge of the penalty area in the 66th minute and took his shot which looked like it would find the Swedish keeper. But Swiss defender Manuel Akanji stuck his foot out, helping the ball inside the ball and beyond the reach of Sommer.

 

"There there"

Switzerland have missed out on the opportunity to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954 and the Swiss must be disappointed to go out to a side they would have felt they had the beating of. Yann Sommer must feel especially upset who made a few good saves but was outdone by a shot which was deflected off one of the defenders of his team.

 

A Swede victory..

Forsberg's second-half strike, which deflected off the unfortunate Manuel Akanji, means Sweden are through to the World Cup last eight for the first time since 1994 in the United States. Their route to the quarters has not been easy and, what they have lost in the individual brilliance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, they appear to have gained in grit, determination and collective spirit. Their next opponents would be foolish to take them lightly.

 

'See this? This won't change!

In the injury time, looking for that elusive goal, Switzerland put most of their men forward but Sweden broke and started a counter attack. Olsson was slipped through into the box but Michael Lang pushed him over near the box! The referee pointed to the spot and showed a red card to Lang, only to review his decision and change it to a free-kick. However, he stood by his decision about Lang. The free-kick was a tame effort and straight at the wall. But that didn't matter, because Sweden had just pulled off a narrow win in a match that could have gone either way.

 

Down and out!

 

Switzerland have not made it to the final eight of a big tournament since 1954, when the World Cup was staged in their home country and only comprised of 16 teams. During this time, they have failed they were knocked out by Ukraine on penalties in 2006, fell victim to a goal from Angel Di Maria in 2014 and lost a shootout to Poland at the Euros two years ago.

With key players like Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri at the peak of their powers, Switzerland had a genuine chance to progress through to the last eight, especially against a relatively weaker opposition like Sweden. Even their form coming into the World Cup had been impressive during which they lost just a single match in two years which also helped their Fifa ranking (sixth). But bowing out in such a fashion must have broken a few more hearts than just the twenty-three Swiss players.

 


First Published: Wed, July 04 2018. 02:00 IST

