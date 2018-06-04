Swiss World Cup squad: Xhaka and Shaqiri lead the Alps Nation to Russia

-
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Stoke City forward Xherdan Shaqiri, widely regarded as 'the Alpine Messi' will lead Switzerland to Russia.
Shaqiri, 26, will be playing in his third World Cup while Xhaka will be featuring in his second and is expected to give a tough competition to Brazil in the group stage.
The side is currently ranked sixth in the FIFA rankings and the squad enjoys the added advantage of playing together for a long period of time.
"The list is not composed of the best 23 individuals, but of players who complement each other and can get along over a long period on and off the pitch," Petkovic said.
Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, defender Silvan Widmer and midfielder Edimilson Fernandes were cut from an original 26-man squad.
The road to Russia: While Switzerland only punched their ticket to the finals via the playoffs, beating Northern Ireland in the process, their qualifying campaign to the World Cup was almost flawless. After starting with a 2-0 victory over reigning European champions Portugal, Switzerland won their subsequent eight matches before a 2-0 reverse loss to Portugal in their final fixture which forced them into the playoffs due to goal difference. The Alps Nation qualified for the final stages of World Cup for the 4th time in a row.
The squad captained by Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner stopped Spain to a 1-1 draw in a friendly match on Sunday. They have one last friendly before the finals against Japan before facing Brazil in their opening World Cup group game on 17 June.
Here is the 23-member squad of Switzerland:
Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach).
Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Michael Lang (Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (Milan), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna).
Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Steven Zuber (1899 Hoffenheim), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach).
Forwards: Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach), Breel Embolo (Schalke), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Haris Seferovic (Benfica).