Swiss World Cup squad: Xhaka and Shaqiri lead the Alps Nation to Russia

and forward Xherdan Shaqiri, widely regarded as 'the Alpine Messi' will lead to

Shaqiri, 26, will be playing in his third while Xhaka will be featuring in his second and is expected to give a tough competition to in the group stage.

The side is currently ranked sixth in the FIFA rankings and the squad enjoys the added advantage of playing together for a long period of time.

"The list is not composed of the best 23 individuals, but of players who complement each other and can get along over a long period on and off the pitch," Petkovic said.

Gregor Kobel, defender and were cut from an original 26-man squad.

The road to Russia: While only punched their ticket to the finals via the playoffs, beating Northern Ireland in the process, their qualifying campaign to the was almost flawless. After starting with a 2-0 victory over reigning European champions Portugal, won their subsequent eight matches before a 2-0 reverse loss to Portugal in their final fixture which forced them into the playoffs due to goal difference. The Alps Nation qualified for the final stages of for the 4th time in a row.

The squad captained by Juventus defender stopped to a 1-1 draw in a friendly match on Sunday. They have one last friendly before the finals against before facing in their opening World Cup group game on 17 June.





Here is the 23-member squad of Switzerland:

Goalkeepers: (Borussia Dortmund), (Leipzig), (Borussia Monchengladbach).

Defenders: (Borussia Dortmund), (Antalyaspor), (Borussia Monchengladbach), (Basel), (Juventus), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), (Milan), (Deportivo La Coruna).

Midfielders: (Udinese), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna), (Eintracht Frankfurt), (Atalanta), (Stoke City), (Arsenal), (1899 Hoffenheim), (Borussia Monchengladbach).

Forwards: (Borussia Monchengladbach), Breel Embolo (Schalke), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb), (Benfica).