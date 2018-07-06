Will Edinson Cavani play vs France at Fifa World Cup 2018 quarterfinals?

-
ALSO READ
Fifa World Cup 2018 France vs Uruguay live: When and where to watch
Ronaldo bows out as Cavani's brace take Uruguay into quarter-finals
Suarez, Cavani score as Uruguay hand Russia a crushing 3-0 defeat
Fifa World Cup 2018: Ramirez among three left out of Uruguay squad
Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule free live streaming for Friday
-
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on Thursday trained apart from his teammates and touched the ball for the first time since he was injured, less than 24 hours before the quarterfinal match against France as the last eight teams battled it out in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.
Cavani worked out on the pitch of the Borsky sports centre in Nizhny Novgorod and took a short walk, then sprinted, practiced a small slalom with the ball and finally kicked the ball gently.
Las ilusiones celestes de tres millones de almas estan mas vivas que nunca: Edinson Cavani troto en la cancha y sigue avanzando en su recuperacion— Teledoce (@teledoce) July 5, 2018
Vamos, Uruguay MundialxLaTele pic.twitter.com/09oV1H7JS3
How Cavani get injured during pre-quarterfinals match against Portugal
The Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani suffered a left-calf injury in the 73rd minute of pre-quarterfinal match against Portugal in Russia 2018, which La Celeste won 2-1. He was seen icing his calf on the bench but there are also suggestions that the striker has a hamstring problem.
Luis Saurez on Cavani's absence could affect France clash
Espn quoted Saurez that Uruguay have played without Cavani already, during qualification and the team adapted to the sitution. This is different, though--this is a World Cup.
Who will play if Edinson Cavani failed to recover from injury before Uruguay vs France quarterfinals?
It still seems unlikely that the PSG star will be in the starting line-up chosen by coach Oscar Tabarez to play France, as he doesn't seem to be fully recovered from his injury.
If he does not play, his substitute would most likely be Girona striker Christian Stuani.