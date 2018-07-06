Will Edinson Cavani play vs France at Fifa World Cup 2018 quarterfinals?

Edinson Cavani on Thursday trained apart from his teammates and touched the ball for the first time since he was injured, less than 24 hours before the quarterfinal match against France as the last eight teams battled it out in the in Russia.

Cavani worked out on the pitch of the Borsky sports centre in and took a short walk, then sprinted, practiced a small slalom with the ball and finally kicked the ball gently.





Las ilusiones celestes de tres millones de almas estan mas vivas que nunca: Edinson Cavani troto en la cancha y sigue avanzando en su recuperacion



The striker Cavani suffered a left-calf injury in the 73rd minute of pre-quarterfinal match against Portugal in Russia 2018, which La Celeste won 2-1. He was seen icing his calf on the bench but there are also suggestions that the striker has a hamstring problem.

Espn quoted Saurez that Uruguay have played without Cavani already, during qualification and the team adapted to the sitution. This is different, though--this is a World Cup.

It still seems unlikely that the PSG star will be in the starting line-up chosen by coach Oscar Tabarez to play France, as he doesn't seem to be fully recovered from his injury.

If he does not play, his substitute would most likely be Girona striker Christian Stuani.