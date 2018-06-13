World Cup: Top 5 defenders who will stonewall your favourite strikers

Diego Godin is last of the defenders who still try to keep things simple, not for strikers though. His national teammate and club football rival Luis Suarez has termed him as a "nuisance" for his defence capabilities. Godín has been an undisputed first-choice for nearly a decade while playing for a top club like Atletico Madrid and Uruguay national team. He isn't the fanciest player there is but he gets the job done. In Russia, he will try and do just that.