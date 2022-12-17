FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: A step-by-step guide to buy tickets to the match

-
- Visit the official Fifa World Cup ticket portal: https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/tickets
- Now click on "International Fans" under the "Get Your Ticket" section and wait in a queuing time.
- Click on "Enter" and you will be redirected to a new webpage.
- Register on the website using your email ID or Log in if you are already registered.
- Now enter all the details in your ticketing account. It includes Title, Passport/ ID number, Nationality, Town/City, Postcode, Address, and Mobile number.
- Now, select the match. Cross-check the date, time, teams, venue and the number of tickets.
- Make the required payment and you will receive the tickets over the mail.
First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 09:30 IST