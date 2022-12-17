FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: A step-by-step guide to buy tickets to the match

.

Lionel Messi's Argentina and Hugo Lloris's France will clash in the final of the at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. The high-stakes match is expected to witness millions of viewers across the globe. Lusail Stadium, one of the largest in the world, has a sitting capacity of 89,000 viewers.

It will be Lionel Messi's last international match. He announced the decision after the semi-final win against Croatia.

"I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

For France, a win in the match on Sunday could make them the first team since 1962 to retain the World Cup. French star forward Kylian Mbappe will achieve a unique feat by winning two world cups at just 23 years of age.

FIFA World Cup final tickets: How to buy

Visit the official Fifa World Cup ticket portal: https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/tickets Now click on "International Fans" under the "Get Your Ticket" section and wait in a queuing time. Click on "Enter" and you will be redirected to a new webpage. Register on the website using your email ID or Log in if you are already registered. Now enter all the details in your ticketing account. It includes Title, Passport/ ID number, Nationality, Town/City, Postcode, Address, and Mobile number. Now, select the match. Cross-check the date, time, teams, venue and the number of tickets. Make the required payment and you will receive the tickets over the mail.

Hayya Card

The visitors also need to produce the Hayya Card to go to Qatar.

"International fans will also need to confirm their accommodation plans to receive final approval on their digital Hayya Card. To apply for Hayya, and to book accommodation, please visit Qatar2022.qa or download the Hayya to Qatar 2022 app (available for iOS, Android and Huawei)," Fifa's website says.

The card is issued by the Qatari government.