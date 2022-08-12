FIFA World Cup 2022 to kick off on Nov 20 with Qatar vs Ecuador match

The 2022 will commence from November 20 as host country Qatar will play Ecuador, the opener match of the event.

FIFA fans will be able to witness the opening match and ceremony of this year's tournament at Al Bayt Stadium at 7 pm.

A unanimous decision was taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council on Thursday to kick off the in Qatar from November 20. Originally it was scheduled to commence from November 21.

The change in schedule was done to allow the host nation to play the first game of the tournament, as has been the custom over the past editions of the tournament.

The change ensures the continuity of a long-standing tradition of marking the start of the with an opening ceremony on the occasion of the first match featuring either the hosts or the defending champions.

Consequently, the encounter between Senegal and the Netherlands has been rescheduled from 1 pm to 7 pm on November 21.

The decision followed an assessment of the competition and operational implications, as well as a thorough consultation process and an agreement with key stakeholders and the host country.

The release period, as previously decided and as governed by the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, will remain unchanged, beginning on 14 November 2022.

Ticket holders will be duly notified by email that the relevant matches have been rescheduled and their tickets will remain valid irrespective of the new date/time.

In addition, FIFA will seek to address any issues arising from this change on a case-by-case basis.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match schedule, as well as the competition regulations, have been amended accordingly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)