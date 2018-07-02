Fifa World Cup scores a language goal; Sony raising the pitch on promotions

Even as the viewership numbers for the World Cup 2018 skyrocket, the one figure that is exciting FIFA, Sony Pictures Network and advertisers is the huge share of language viewers.

With 46 per cent of the 117 million viewers for the 26 matches so far coming from non-English feeds, SPN and FIFA are resetting the targets on advertising revenues and advertisers, on audience reach. Initially projected at Rs 2 billion, ad revenue from language broadcasts is expected to exceed the number several times over say industry experts as brands look to ride the game’s growing popularity in ...