FIH Hockey Pro League: India hold Netherlands 2-2; lose 4-1 in shoot-out

-
ALSO READ
Indian hockey team to face Belgium in crucial FIH Hockey Pro League match
FIH Pro League: India to play double header against Germany on April 14-15
Savita to lead India in Hockey Pro League games vs Belgium, Argentina & US
Schopman looking to build on good run ahead of Pro League and World Cup
Harmanpreet's brace helps India beat Germany 3-0 in FIH Hockey Pro League
-
Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the final minute to help the India fight back and hold hosts the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw but went down 4-1 in a shoot-out in their FIH Hockey Pro League match here on Saturday.
India conceded an early goal when Tijmen Reyenga scored a field goal in the ninth minute as the Netherlands held sway in the first quarter.
Dilpreet Singh scored in the 21st minute to level scores for India in the 21st minute. However, the Netherlands converted a penalty corner in the 46th minute to surge 2-1 ahead. But just when it was looking like the Netherlands will win the match, Harmanpreet Singh scored the equaliser in the final minute of the match as India came back strongly to equalise the score 2-2.
In the shoot-out, the Netherlands scored via Bijen Koen, and Jonas De Geus while Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek failed in their attempts for India while Vivek Sagar Prasad scored the only goal for India in the shoot-out.
The defeat in their penultimate match fetched India one point while the Netherlands jumped up to the top position in the table with the two points bagged in the shoot-out win. The two points took the Netherlands tally to 33 points, one point ahead of World and Olympic Champions Belgium. The Netherlands still have three more matches in hand and thus looks in a good position to win the title. India are third in the standings with 30 points from 13 matches.
The Olympic bronze medallists will meet the Netherlands in their last league match on Sunday and will be hoping to win it and consolidate their position in the standings.
--IANS
bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor