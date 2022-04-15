Harmanpreet's brace helps India beat Germany 3-0 in FIH Hockey Pro League

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh's brace and a goal from Abhishek helped India beat Germany by a comprehensive margin of 3-0 in the first leg match of the FIH Hockey Pro League here at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium to further consolidate their position at the top of the points table with seven wins in 11 matches having 24 points in their kitty.

India was up against a young German side with 12 players from the 22-member squad making their international debut as they inducted players from the FIH Junior World Cup where they finished runners-up.

The visitors fought hard as the opening quarter ended goalless with both the teams failing to find the nets.

In the second quarter hosts India took the lead as drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored off a penalty corner in the 18th minute beating Germany's legendary goal-keeper Alexander Stadler. The Indian vice-captain doubled the lead in the 27th minute as he once again converted a penalty corner. The first half ended with a 2-0 lead in favour of the hosts.

In the second half too India kept attacking and they again converted a penalty corner in the 45th minute to take a 3-0 lead. Harmanpreet Singh's drag-flick took Abhishek's deflection.

The match ended with a 3-0 lead as the fourth quarter ended goalless. Abhishek was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for his brilliant goal and performance throughout the match. It was a great day for India's defence as well as they saved eight penalty corners.

The blue sticks had 29 circle penetrations and eight shots on target in comparison to Germany which had just 13 circle penetrations with one shot on target.

With this win, India are currently on top of the FIH Pro Hockey points table with 24 points from 11 games. They have a seven-point lead over second-placed Germany, who have 17 points from nine matches.

The teams will meet each other again in less than 24 hours and this second leg match will be India's last at home in the FIH Pro League.

