Football: Indian players in Dubai ahead of friendly ties with Oman, UAE

-
ALSO READ
Abraham Accord: Israel, UAE agree to operate 28 weekly passenger flights
At least 50 Indians stranded in Dubai airport over non-compliance of rules
Getting to host AFC Asian Cup would be immense for India: Sunil Chhetri
UAE relaxes Islamic laws, allows cohabitation of unmarried couples
BCCI, Emirates Cricket Board sign MoU, hosting agreement to boost ties
-
The 27-member squad of the Indian football team for their upcoming international friendlies against Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will have their first training session in Dubai next Monday.
India play Oman on March 25 and face the UAE on March 29. The squad landed in Dubai on Sunday and had a meeting with coach Igor Stimac late evening.
"This season the league was a bit different. Everyone was in the bubble and with so many protocols. Hence, we had to stay a bit away from each other. So it was a nice experience to talk with all and share our experiences. It was fun," said defender Adil Khan.
"It is always great to be back at the national camp. All the players met each other with great fondness. During the league we mostly waved at each other from a distance owing to the protocols. It's always great to be together under the same umbrella -- that is the national team," said midfielder Anirudh Thapa.
The weather in Dubai has been pleasant and with a predicted maximum temperature of around 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum of around 21 degrees.
The friendly matches are India's first in over a year. Their last international fixture was in November 2019 when they played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
--IANS
rkm/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor