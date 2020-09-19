BCCI, Emirates Cricket Board sign MoU, hosting agreement to boost ties

The Board of Control for in India (BCCI) and the Emirates Board have signed an MoU and hosting agreement to boost cricketing ties between the two countries.

"I along with Vice Chairman of Emirates Board Khalid Al Zarooni signed an MoU & hosting agreement between and Emirates Cricket to boost the cricketing ties between our countries," Secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet on Saturday.

President Sourav Ganguly and Treasurer Arun Dhumal were present on the occasion, he added.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is hosting the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins on Saturday evening with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The tournament, slated to be held till November 10, will be played across three venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah behind closed doors due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

While Dubai will host 24 games, 20 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah during the league stage. The dates and venues for the playoffs are yet to be announced.

--IANS

aak/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)