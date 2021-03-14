ISL 7: Rs 17 crore spent on 'Covid testing and other related costs'

-
ALSO READ
Hero ISL-7: NorthEast United FC to take on Mumbai City FC on Saturday
Free-flowing football on cards in ISL match between FC Goa and Mumbai City
ISL 7: Bengaluru FC face tough Mumbai test in bid to reverse fortunes
Winning matches best way to adapt to new style: Mumbai City FC boss Lobera
ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City breeze past Bengaluru FC with clinical win
-
The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) came to a close with Mumbai City FC crowned champions. The season, which marked the return of major sports events in India, had a mega journey amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release, the league said an estimated amount of Rs 17 crore was spent on "COVID testing and other related costs".
As many as 115 games were played in the recently-concluded season of the ISL among the 11 teams. During the season, a total of 298 goals were scored.
Keeping in the mind the safety of everyone involved, 18 bio-bubbles were created across 14 hotels. The number of people tested by RT-PCR was 1635. The total number of tests done during the season is approximately 70,000.
Mumbai City FC won the title on Saturday after defeating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor