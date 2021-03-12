FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany

said it gave formal approval Friday for teenager Jamal Musiala to switch his national eligibility to Germany from England.

The 18-year-old midfielder can now be called up to the German national team, which begins 2022 World Cup qualifying games this month.

Musiala declared his wish last month to represent Germany, where he was born. He moved to England at age seven and played in Chelsea's youth academy.

He played for both Germany and England at under-16 level and most recently played two under-21 games for England in November.

Musiala signed his first professional contract with Bayern this month on a five-year deal through 2026.

