FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany

-
ALSO READ
Bayern Munich suffer blow as Gnabry out with thigh muscle tear
Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka takes political aim at Germany's far-right
CWC final: We lived up to our billing as favourites, says Bayern's Flick
Bayern Munich profits from inconsistent rivals in Bundesliga
'Now we have the six-pack': Lewandowski as Bayern Munich complete sextuple
-
FIFA said it gave formal approval Friday for Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala to switch his national eligibility to Germany from England.
The 18-year-old midfielder can now be called up to the German national team, which begins 2022 World Cup qualifying games this month.
Musiala declared his wish last month to represent Germany, where he was born. He moved to England at age seven and played in Chelsea's youth academy.
He played for both Germany and England at under-16 level and most recently played two under-21 games for England in November.
Musiala signed his first professional contract with Bayern this month on a five-year deal through 2026.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor