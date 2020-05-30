Forbes highest-paid athletes: Kohli only Indian, Roger Federer tops list

is the only Indian and cricketer to find a place in the Forbes' top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020.

With an estimated total earning of $26 million ($24m from endorsements and $2m from salary/winnings), Kohli jumped more than 30 places from 2019 to take the 66th spot in the list. In 2019 too, the batsman was the only Indian to feature in top 100 (at 100th place) with estimated earnings of $25 million.

tops the list



Meanwhile, Swiss tennis legend became the first from the sport to top Forbes' list of highest paid athletes. With an estimated $106.3 million earned over the past 12 months, the Swiss maestro edged out Portuguese football superstar from the top spot.

Football players in Forbes top 100 highest-paid list



The three athletes immediately below Federer are all football players with Ronaldo on second with estimated earnings of $105 million. Ronaldo's arch rival is third with an estimated $104 million while Brazil's comes fourth with $95.5 million.

NBA players



NBA stars came next in the list with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James earning $88.2 million, Golden State Warriors all-star Stephen Curry with $74.4 million, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant with an estimated $63.9 million.

Who is highest paid female athlete?



Japanese tennis star is the highest paid female athlete with $37.4 million. She however comes only 29th in the overall rankings. US tennis great Serena Williams comes 33rd with $36 million.

The factors that went into Forbes' calculation were athletes' revenue, including prize money, salaries, contract bonuses, endorsements, royalties, and appearance fees from June 1, 2019, until June 1, 2020.



