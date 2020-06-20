Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

-
Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus.
The skipper had gone for a coronavirus test last week, and his reports have come back as positive, ESPNCricinfo reported.
According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, it is not known how Mortaza contracted the virus.
Mashrafe, also a member of the parliament from Narail 2 constituency, had stepped down as the ODI captain of the country in March this year.
Covid-19 cases have crossed 1,00,000 mark in Bangladesh and the government is now planning area-wise lockdowns.
Bangladesh was slated to face Sri Lanka in July in a three-Test series and the side would have later hosted New Zealand in August, but both series look unlikely now.
The Asia Cup, scheduled for September, is also uncertain due to the coronavirus.