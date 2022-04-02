French league approves $1.66 billion deal with CVC Capital Partners

-
ALSO READ
Verstappen extends championship lead over Hamilton after winning Mexico GP
Formula 1 approves new points system for shortened races after Spa fiasco
Formula One cancels Russian Grand Prix in the wake of Ukraine crisis
Formula 1, Tata Communications announce multi-year collaboration
Valtteri Bottas ahead of Verstappen in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton to start 10th
-
The French soccer league announced an investment deal with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners as part of a new commercial subsidiary in charge of marketing media rights.
The league said its general assembly unanimously approved the creation of the subsidiary and CVC's commitment to invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion).
The league, known as the LFP, said most of the financial contribution will be paid to professional soccer clubs, with another share used for amateur soccer and the repayment of a state-guaranteed loan contracted in 2020.
Some of the money will also be used for a reserve fund and to start the commercial subsidiary's activities, the league said.
In return for its investment, CVC will hold a 13.0% stake in the league, valuing the entire capital of the commercial subsidiary at 11.5 billion euros ($12.7 billion).
The league said it expects the deal to be completed by the end of July after consultation with the LFP's staff representative bodies and the green light from competition authorities.
Last year, a large majority of Spain's top soccer clubs, with the notable exceptions of Real Madrid and Barcelona, ratified an investment plan with the same private equity firm.
Away from soccer, CVC has also invested in sports such as Formula One, rugby and volleyball.
Following the collapse of its record-breaking TV rights contract with Spanish-based broadcaster Mediapro, the French soccer league was forced last year to ask the government to set up a financial rescue plan amid huge revenue losses exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The deal with Mediapro should have been worth more than 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) over four years for the top two leagues but collapsed after only four months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor