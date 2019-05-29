From Sachin's 98 to Inzamam's 60: Top 5 knocks in ICC cricket world cups

The will kick-start on Thursday, May 30, with England taking on South Africa in the tournament opener. The cricket world cup, the biggest tournament in the 50-over format, has seen some brilliant and game-changing innings played by cricketers from across the nations. These super World Cup performances have not only changed the fortunes of the players but also helped their respective teams lift the cup. The innings played in 1992 world cup by Inzamam-ul-haq, then a youngster, helped Pakistan progress to the finals, which his team won. Similarly, Steve Waugh’s unbeaten 120 against South Africa in a Super-Six game confirmed a final berth for the Kangaroos, despite a tied semi-final match with the same opponent.

Here are some of the most memorable innings by batting stalwarts that helped their teams win ICC cricket World Cup matches:

Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 vs Pakistan in 2003 cricket world cup

played some brilliant innings in the 6 World Cups that he appeared in. However, Tendulkar’s 98 against Pakistan in 2003 cricket World Cup could be termed one of his best knocks. He ripped Pakistan bowlers apart while chasing a tough target of 274.sent Pakistan’s best bowlers, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar on a leather hunt with his aggressive batting, and the world saw for the first time an upper-cut over third man. Sachin fell short of a century by 2 runs, but his innings set the tone for India’s victory.

Inzamam-Ul-Haq’s 60 vs New Zealand in semis of 1992 cricket world cup

In one of the semi-finals of the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan defeated tournament favourites New Zealand while chasing 263 runs. It was their fourth World Cup semi-final appearance but only the first that got them a place in a World Cup Final. Pakistan had a poor start, but Inzamam-ul-Haq, then a little known young man, smashed 60 runs off 37 balls on a slow Auckland pitch to help his team win the game. Though he was run out with his team still needing 36 runs, an experienced Javed Miandad and Moin Khan finished the match with ease. Later, Pakistan cricket team defeated England in the final to win the 1992 world Cup.

Steve Waugh’s unbeaten 120 not out vs South Africa in ICC cricket world cup 1999

The clash between Australia and South Africa in the 1999 cricket World Cup is remembered for various moments that have their own place in world cup history. In a must-win game for the Australia cricket team against South Africa (Super-Six match), Kangaroos were tottering at 48 for 3, when their captain arrived at the crease. While chasing a stiff total of 272, Waugh scored an unbeaten 120 runs and helped Australia win by 5 wickets. During the course of his innings, South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs dropped him on 56 and it was later reported that Waugh told Gibbs that he had just dropped the world cup.

Aravinda De Silva’s unbeaten 107 vs Australia in the final of cricket world cup 1996

Sri Lanka came to the ICC as underdogs but changed the playing style in the first 15-over field restrictions. Lanka’s openers, Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana, gave their team a flying start hitting over the in-field, which was new for the players of the time. They, however, failed in the 1996 World Cup final, as Lanka lost both their openers at 23. Then came Aravinda de Silva, who rebuilt the innings first and had a 125-run stand with Asanka Gurusinha. After Gurusinha’s dismissal, he had a winning partnership with captain Arjuna Ranatunga and took his team to glory. He went on to score a 124-ball 107.

Kapil Dev’s unbeaten 175 runs vs Zimbabwe in 1983 cricket world cup

Kapil Dev’s record unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe in a must-win game of the 1983 cricket world cup gave the India cricket team the much-needed confidence to do the impossible. Walking in at a time when India were tottering at 17 for 5, Kapil turned the match on its head with his genius. His single-handed effort ensured India won the contest by 31 runs, and eventually the trophy itself.