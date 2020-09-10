JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 5 lakh for ailing junior footballer Ramananda
Business Standard

Game plan: Brand MSD set for new innings in post-retirement arena

Arun Pandey, man behind 'Brand Dhoni', has grand plans for his business partner and friend

Topics
Mahendra Singh Dhoni | Indian Premier League | Indian Cricket

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Dubai is in the grip of a fever. The Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on the 19th of this month.

Any clothing or accessory bearing the name of Chennai Super Kings, whose captain is none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is in demand. Leading retail chain stores such as LuLu and Landmark have ordered over $1 million worth of Chennai Super Kings-branded apparel and gear. Arun Pandey, promoter of Delhi-based Rhiti Sports, which has business interests with Dhoni and the man behind the Dhoni brand, can’t help beaming. “The demand for our apparel, footwear and accessories ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 06:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY