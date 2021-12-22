-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
Ganguly shouldn't have spoken on Virat Kohli captaincy issue: Vengsarkar
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli goes past 10,000 runs in T20 cricket
-
Former India captain and chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar feels that board president Sourav Ganguly wasn't right in airing his views on behalf of national selectors Virat Kohli's captaincy saga which has triggered a controversy.
Ahead of their departure to South Africa, Virat Kohli in a media conference said that no one from BCCI told him not to quit T20 captaincy, contrary to Ganguly's claims that he had spoken to the skipper on the issue.
The 'Colonel' on his part, opined thar Ganguly had no business to speak in the matter. "The thing is that Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of the selection committee. He is the BCCI president. Any issue about selection or captaincy, it's the chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma, who should speak," Vengsarkar, a veteran of 116 Tests told PTI on Wednesday.
Earlier, Ganguly, himself a former India captain had stated that Kohli's decision to not reconsider giving up T20 captaincy prompted the selectors to go for Rohit as the sole white-ball skipper as two different captains in the two formats would have led to "too much leadership." "We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn't want to continue as captain. So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white ball captains in two white-ball formats. That's too much of leadership," the BCCI president had told PTI.
Vengsarkar believes that the prerogative of selecting or dropping any player rests solely with selection committee. "A captain is selected or removed by the selection committee and that is not Ganguly's jurisdiction at all," quipped the former Mumbai legendary right-handed batter.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor