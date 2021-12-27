Glut of goals, cancelations leave Manchester City controlling EPL

-
ALSO READ
Leeds, Wolves Covid outbreaks lead to more Premier League postponements
Matchday: Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Spurs play on Boxing Day
Bank holidays in July 2021: Full list of days banks will be shut in India
Bank holidays in October 2021, India: List of days when banks will be shut
Goal feast for fans as Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool win in EPL
-
Coronavirus cancelations aside, the 26 goals in just five of the Premier League's Boxing Day games provided a heavy dose of drama even without changing the complexion of the title race.
Even Manchester City, coasting at 4-0 after 25 minutes, managed to shake things up with a 10-minute second-half implosion to end up delivering a nine-goal thriller. The 6-3 win over Leicester left the defending champions six points in front.
Second-place Liverpool does have a game in hand on City after the COVID-19 outbreak at Leeds meant that was one of three games postponed on Sunday.
And Chelsea is now level on points with Liverpool after coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1. Arsenal is six points further back but in high-scoring form, routing last-place Norwich 5-0.
Arsenal's grip on fourth isn't so secure because Tottenham, which beat Crystal Palace 3-0, is six points adrift but with three games in hand after coronavirus and snow postponements this month. West Ham was dislodged from fifth after losing 3-2 to Southampton.
Like Villa manager Steven Gerrard, Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira began isolating this weekend after a positive test. Palace failed to get its match at Tottenham called off but the Premier League board on Sunday did approve two postponements for Tuesday.
Leeds, which was due to host Villa, and Wolverhampton, which was to play at Arsenal, were deemed to lack enough players to fulfil the fixtures due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor