Gokulam Kerala beat Sudeva Delhi to register third win on trot in I-League

Gokulam Kerala FC extended their winning streak in the I-League to three games after beating Sudeva Delhi FC 1-0 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday.
Philip Adjah Tettey scored in the 68th minute of the game which was completely dominated by Gokulam.
The match was off to a fiery start as the first chance fell to the Malabrians within 40 seconds. Dennis Antwi brought down Mayakannan's cross in the area, before curling his effort inches wide.
Gokulam went on to dominate the game and kept creating chances. Mayakannan's powerful shot from Adjah's cut back in the ninth minute went straight to Sudeva keeper Sachin Jha.
Augustin Fernandes' clearance from a Vincy Barretto pass fell to Antwi in the 11th minute. However, his low drive was easily saved by Sachin Jha.
Adjah did manage to put the ball into the net in the 17th minute after Sachin Jha made a weak save from Sharif Muhammed's freekick. However, the referee judged the striker offside, cutting short the celebrations.
The best chance of the first half fell to Philip Adjah and Antwi in the 39th minute. Adjah powered past his man and rounded the opposing keeper. But the Ghanian couldn't find space to score, forcing him to pass the ball to Antwi, whose effort was blocked by the keeper.
Sudeva survived another attack in the 43rd minute as Sharif Muhammed's strike from distance kissed the top of the crossbar before going out for a goal kick.
Adjah was clean through the goal in the 57th minute, but once again he tried to round the keeper, and in doing so, pulled his strike wide of an open net.
Sudeva stitched a few passes in attack and created two half-chances. Shoubho Paul's long-range attempt in the 61st minute swung wide of the goal. A minute later, Shaiborlang Kharpan flicked Naocha Singh's long throw straight into the hands of the Gokulam Kerala keeper Ubaid.
Gokulam's attacking persistence finally broke Sudeva defence in the 68th minute when Adjah turned Antwi's low cross across the goal into an empty net. The Malabarians did have two more chances in a span of four minutes to double their advantage but Antwi's efforts on both occasions ended on the roof of the net.
